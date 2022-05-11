Memorial ceremony for officers killed in the line of duty held in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - On Wednesday, May 11, the Marshall Police Department and other law enforcement agencies all came together to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A law enforcement memorial service was held at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall. This year, 619 Texas officers killed in the line of duty will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Three-hundred and nineteen of those deaths were COVID-19-related.

“Lowering flags on Peace Officers Memorial Day is an appropriate way to show our respect for those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and to remember the family, friends, and colleagues they left behind,” said Craig W. Floyd, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial chairman. “It also is an important reminder of the continued service and sacrifice of the 800,000 law enforcement officers who protect our communities and safeguard our democracy day in and day out.”

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a ceremony was held in downtown Marshall to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. (KSLA)

So far in 2022 in the United States, 88 officers have died in the line of duty.

