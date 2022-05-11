Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘It’s an $800 tip!’: Pizza server gets slice of kindness with generous tip from customers

A server at a Rhode Island pizza shop said a generous tip left her happy and surprised. (Source: WJAR, JENNIFER VERNANCIO, CNN)
By Sam Read
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island pizza shop server got served a surprise slice of kindness from some generous customers.

Since 1968, the Big Cheese Pub has been a customer favorite for things like handmade pizza and super subs.

The staff said they are also extremely close.

“We are just a big family. We tried to all look out for one another and do what’s best,” manager Kim Tierney said.

Waitress Jennifer Venancio, who’s a single mom of a 3-year-old, said this is a reason she is able to make it work.

“The Big Cheese works with us no matter what. Especially with my schedule,” Venancio said.

Last week, she said her Wednesday was a little rough, but it ended up being a great day.

“My first table was a super nice gentleman with his wife,” Venancio said. “The gentleman looked over his shoulder. He said, ‘Goodbye, have a nice day.’”

And after taking the bill from the table, she couldn’t believe what was written on the tip line.

“Jen told me someone left her a $600 tip. And I pulled the paper out, I said, ‘Well, I have better news for you, it’s not $600… it’s an $800 tip!’” Tierney said.

Venancio said she plans to pay bills and get her child a toy police vehicle. She also said she never got the couple’s name or any information, but their kindness melted her heart.

“Thank you, the money is very much appreciated. It helps out no matter what,” Venancio said.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Corrigan Monkey
Neal McCoy kicks off celebration as Jacksonville unearths time capsule buried in 1972
Copper Theft Second Arrest
Second arrest made in 2021 Upshur County power station copper wiring theft
Upshur County Electric Cooperative unveils new solar farm
Fertilizer Plant
Winnsboro Fertilizer Plant