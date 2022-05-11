Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harrison County law enforcement honor fallen officers at memorial service

Law enforcement memorial service
Law enforcement memorial service((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies honored fallen officers in the state of Texas from 2021 and 2022 Wednesday.

According to a press release, in 2021, 458 U.S. law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty; 84 of those deaths were in Texas. Of those 458 officers, 301 were confirmed COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 related fatalities were the single highest cause of law enforcement deaths in 2021. These fallen officers were remembered during the service Wednesday.

“I think its important to remember those that sacrificed their all to protect our community, its something too for the officers who are here to see that, think of that, and for the community to recognize that, I think it is important,” said Cliff Caruth, Chief of Police for the Marshall Police Department.

Caruth said this service is their way of showing respect to the officers who gave their lives.

“Its just our attempt to show respect and do it in a way that shows honor to that officer and that officer’s family and just to recognize them for that sacrifice,” he said.

