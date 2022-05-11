Gas leak shuts down section of Hawkins Parkway in Longview
Eastbound and westbound traffic is blocked from the intersection of McCann Rd. west to Hobson Rd. until the leak can be stopped.
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Longview Fire Department, about a block of Hawkins Parkway is shut down because of a gas leak. Eastbound and westbound traffic is blocked from the intersection of McCann Rd. west to Hobson Rd. until the leak can be stopped.
According to the fire department, a contractor cut into a 2-inch line in the area. Authorities advise avoiding the area and finding a different route.
