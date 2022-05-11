Gas leak shuts down section of Hawkins Parkway in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Longview Fire Department, about a block of Hawkins Parkway is shut down because of a gas leak. Eastbound and westbound traffic is blocked from the intersection of McCann Rd. west to Hobson Rd. until the leak can be stopped.

According to the fire department, a contractor cut into a 2-inch line in the area. Authorities advise avoiding the area and finding a different route.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.