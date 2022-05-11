Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

FBI: 73 officers killed in 2021; 24 died in unprovoked attacks

The FBI released data on the number of police officers killed in the line of duty in 2021.
The FBI released data on the number of police officers killed in the line of duty in 2021.(Source: Associated Press)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – In 2021, 129 law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty, according to data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Of this total, 73 officers were killed while 56 officers died in accidents.

The FBI said 27 more officers were killed in 2021 than in 2020, when 46 officers were killed as a result of criminal acts.

The deaths occurred in 28 states as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Compared to data from 2012, the nearly 10-year difference is an increase of 24 deaths.

According to the 2021 data, the average age of officers who were killed was 39, and the victims served an average of 12 years in law enforcement during the time of the fatal incidents.

Of the 73 officers:

  • 68 were male
  • 5 were female
  • 60 were white
  • 9 were Black
  • 4 were of an unidentified race

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the officers who were killed include:

  • 24 officers killed in attacks that were not provoked through investigative or enforcement action
  • 9 officers died as a result of investigative or enforcement activities
  • 1 was investigating a wanted person
  • 8 were ambushed (entrapment/premeditation)
  • 8 were involved in pursuits
  • 7 were responding to disorders or disturbances
  • 6 were involved in tactical situations
  • 4 were involved in arrest situations
  • 2 were responding to crimes in progress
  • 1 was assisting other officers
  • 1 was attempting to serve a court order
  • 1 was out of service or unavailable
  • 1 was responding to the report of a crime
  • 1 was providing deploying equipment

The FBI said offenders had used firearms to kill 61 of the 73 officers. Six were killed with vehicles used as weapons and four were killed by perpetrators without weapons.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Tyler theater directors react to Hager making Top 5 on American Idol
Man Running 76 Marathons
Man runs 76 marathons in 76 days to raise patriotism awareness
Kilgore preservationists to sell items from historic downtown post office
Kilgore preservationists to sell items from historic downtown post office
Police, animal control search for missing monkey in Corrigan area
Tyler dermatologist uses personal experience with melanoma to help promote skin protection
Tyler dermatologist uses personal experience with melanoma to help promote skin protection