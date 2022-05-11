Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Father of Devonte Mumphrey sinks ceremonial first shot at new Alto ISD gym

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was an emotional night in Alto two months after basketball standout Devonte Mumphrey collapsed and died during a game.

His father Javonettie Mumphrey and other family members were on hand when ALTO ISD opened their new gym. On the sideline of the court the words: “Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court”. Devote’s dad took an emotional free throw to open up the facility.

“He was just an all around kid that was liked by his peers,” Alto High School principal Shanequa Redd-Dorsey said back in April. “He was a leader and had a bright future. We are going to miss him.”

Mumphrey was also named the Alto Basketball team MVP for this past season at the Yellowjacket’s Sports Banquet earlier this week.

The gym was part of a bond project that also included a new high school building and a middle school gym that were all damaged by a tornado in 2019.

