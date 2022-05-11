Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amber Alert Network still seeking answers for 43-year missing person case

By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sophia Felicita Moreno was last seen at her home in Bryan on May 11, 1979, but the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley continues to raise awareness for her case on every anniversary.

Moreno’s case is the longest active missing person in the Brazos Valley. Even 43 years later, AANBV Executive Director Chuck Fleeger says, there’s still hope.

“We believe that truth can be found now, even all these years later,” he said.

“Whether it’s been a week or 43 years, she still has family members that live in our community that deserve to know what happened to her,” said Fleeger. “These cases are never closed because to this day, they are still listed as a missing person. There’s always the belief that there’s somebody out there that knows something. It’s never too late to provide that tip that can help bring them home.”

Moreno is 5 ft. 3 in. with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a burn scar on her left leg, a tattoo on her left hand between her thumb and first finger of “AH,” and a tattoo on her right hand of a cross. She has a birthmark on her upper right leg and may go by her middle name.

To learn more about this case, and others like it, visit the AANBV website.

