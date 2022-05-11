2 Whitehouse athletes sign with colleges

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse student athletes Caitlyn Johnson and Alexia Maynes both signed their letters of intent.

Johnson will stay home and cheer for the TJC Apaches, while Maynes will continue her volleyball career at Hill College in Hillsboro.

”I got the opportunity to go practice with them, and the environment there was just something that if you were there you knew you wanted to be a part of,” said Maynes. ”At first it was a little bit of a struggle but, just like working hard got me to be able to compete with them.”

