TxDOT to close portion of I-20 in Harrison County Tuesday night

(KOSA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers on Interstate 20 through a portion of Harrison County will need to take alternate routes starting Tuesday night until the following morning.

Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight (May 10), all lanes of traffic near Lansing Switch Road will be closed until 5 a.m. the following morning for bridge work. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Loop 281 at exit 599 to Farm to Market Road 968. Westbound traffic will be detoured at Farm to Market Road 450 (exit 604) to US Highway 80.

