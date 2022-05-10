Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Breezy, hot and humid again today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another warm start with partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning.  Just like yesterday, these clouds will clear by afternoon and south winds will gust up to 15 and 20 mph.  Temperatures today will be in the lower 90s.  Morning clouds and afternoon sun will continue into the middle of the week.  Winds may begin to die down some by the end of the week, but temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 90s all week long.  A weak low pressure will move ashore and linger in the southeastern U.S. by the end of the week.  If this moves close enough to East Texas, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday and Saturday afternoons, but not everyone will see the rain.

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Ms. Helen Harden who was born and raised in Overton turned 105 years old.
‘I’m not tired yet:’ Family, friends celebrate Overton woman turning 105
