Tuesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... I must sound like a broken record at this point, with barely any changes to the forecast over the last few days. Tonight, clear skies with temperatures in the 80s, overnight clouds build back in, and lows will be in the upper 60s. Tomorrow, mostly sunny in the afternoon with temperatures again making it into the low 90s for highs. You can expect pretty much the same through Thursday, with Friday being the next day with anything of note in the forecast. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will each have a low chance for rain. Saturday being the mostly likely day we see anything if we see anything at all. Forecast totals are still less than a quarter of an inch and scattered at best. Once we get through the weekend, the forecast is dry again, and even warmer than before.

An area of high pressure that extends from the northern Midwest, south to the Gulf is to blame for this heat and lack of rain in the forecast. This area of high pressure, also known as a ridge, will keep any significant front from making it to East Texas over the next week to ten days. Highs look like they will rise into the mid 90s area wide by the middle of next week, temperatures we normally wouldn’t see until July. Unfortunately, it looks like this trend may continue beyond just this week and next too, the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the last week of May and first week of June highlights East Texas in an area likely to see above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall. That said, as I mentioned yesterday, we are already ahead on our May rainfall totals compared to a normal year. Here’s to hoping we can get some form of relief and the forecast changes a bit. Have a great evening.

