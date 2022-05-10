Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Tech spring commencement ceremonies taking place, May 13-14

(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University is set to hold spring commencement ceremonies this weekend, May 13-14, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The University says Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream.

The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all commencement ceremonies. Maps, parking and event information can be found by visiting the commencement web page.

SCHEDULE:

2 p.m. Friday (May 13)

College of Arts & Sciences

7:30 p.m. Friday (May 13)

Graduate School

8 a.m. Saturday (May 14)

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering

College of Architecture

University Programs

College of Education

Noon Saturday (May 14)

Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

College of Human Sciences

College of Media & Communication

3:30 p.m. Saturday (May 14)

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business

J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

Honors College

