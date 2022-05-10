Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Portion of Lufkin experiencing water outage

Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page(City of Lufkin Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is experiencing a water outage in the 2900 block of North Raguet Street near the intersection of John Redditt Drive (close to the former Cherry’s Grocery) due to a contractor hitting a 16-inch water line.

City officials confirmed that a public works crew working to isolate the issue, find the damage and make repairs.

No estimated time of completion was available as of this writing.

