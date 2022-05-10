Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Officials: Texas woman killed husband over other woman

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (AP) - A 51-year-old Texas woman has been arrested on a murder charge after telling authorities she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived at the Houston-area home on Saturday morning, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a court document, Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove. She remained jailed Sunday on $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M
East Texas Pipe Organ Festival Founder Lorenz Maycher
WebXtra: Pipe Organ Festival returns to East Texas in 2022
East Texas Pipe Organ Festival Founder Lorenz Maycher
WebXtra: Pipe Organ Festival returns to East Texas in 2022
Chuck Conrad, president of the Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation Chuck, talks about a...
Kilgore preservationists to sell items from historic downtown post office