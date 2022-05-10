Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin police seek public’s health identifying fatal hit-and-run suspect

A vehicle suspected in a fatal hit and run incident in Lufkin.
A vehicle suspected in a fatal hit and run incident in Lufkin.(Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating or identifying a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run death of 14-year-old Gracie Massey.

The Lufkin Police Department’s investigation led to a vehicle of interest – a white SUV – from a nearby business around the time of the accident – around 10:30 p.m. on April 15 in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue.

Anyone with information on this vehicle and/or driver is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

The Lufkin Police Department asks anyone who lives or works in the area (even side streets off Pershing Avenue from Loop 287 to Southwood Drive) with cameras to please check them on the date and time in question.

The incident remains under investigation.

