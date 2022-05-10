Longview ISD board approves pay increases for teachers, staff

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to a statement posted online, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved salary increases for district teachers and staff during their May 9 regular meeting.

Included in the pay bump is a signing bonus of $1,550 to returning employees on the teacher scale, which will be paid out in the September and December pay periods.

Recommended to the board by Dr. James Hockenberry, Assistant Superintendent of District Services, the 2022-23 Employee Compensation Structure includes normal step increases for teachers, counselors, librarians, and nurses, with a 3 percent from the midpoint raise for other staff, according to the statement from the district.

Dr. Hockenberry said, prior to the measure, the district’s pay scale was “already among the highest in our region, and this new compensation structure ensures that Longview ISD remains a ‘destination district’ for the best of the best in East Texas.”

