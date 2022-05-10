Kilgore Lady Rangers’ new head women’s basketball coach has strong East Texas background

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Lady Rangers’ new coach Stephanie Williams is no stranger to East Texas, leaving the Bossier Parish Community College, she replaces Addie Lees who resigned after going the season going 75-42 during her four years in Kilgore.

Williams has a strong East Texas background; the former Brook Hill coach looks forward to her latest assignment.

Williams said “it was a no brainer to me, I lived like I said I lived in East Texas for over a decade. Kilgore has a rich tradition and it’s just a big family out here and so when I felt that peace, I knew this is where I needed to be.”

Lees teams were formidable but just couldn’t reach that level that has championship contender, but then this is Region 14.

Williams said “in my opinion Region 14 is the best junior college region in the nation, and so high competitiveness I think all 8-9 of our teams can make it to the national tournament, tomorrow. So, I love the region, because you know day in and day out, you’re going to get everybody’s best. So, Region 14 to me is home, so.”

Williams also brings with her a weapon that could be dangerous to the rest of the league. “I’m bringing over the conference-leading scorer and leading rebounder with us so that’s going to be a good foundation. They’re excited to be here and it was the same thing when I came on campus, they said coach we just feel the peace and we want to be a part of what you’re gonna build and what you’re gonna do in the future so, like I said be excited for the things to come.”

