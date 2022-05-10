Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kilgore Lady Rangers’ new head women’s basketball coach has strong East Texas background

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Lady Rangers’ new coach Stephanie Williams is no stranger to East Texas, leaving the Bossier Parish Community College, she replaces Addie Lees who resigned after going the season going 75-42 during her four years in Kilgore.

Williams has a strong East Texas background; the former Brook Hill coach looks forward to her latest assignment.

Williams said “it was a no brainer to me, I lived like I said I lived in East Texas for over a decade. Kilgore has a rich tradition and it’s just a big family out here and so when I felt that peace, I knew this is where I needed to be.”

Lees teams were formidable but just couldn’t reach that level that has championship contender, but then this is Region 14.

Williams said “in my opinion Region 14 is the best junior college region in the nation, and so high competitiveness I think all 8-9 of our teams can make it to the national tournament, tomorrow.  So, I love the region, because you know day in and day out, you’re going to get everybody’s best.  So, Region 14 to me is home, so.”

Williams also brings with her a weapon that could be dangerous to the rest of the league. “I’m bringing over the conference-leading scorer and leading rebounder with us so that’s going to be a good foundation. They’re excited to be here and it was the same thing when I came on campus, they said coach we just feel the peace and we want to be a part of what you’re gonna build and what you’re gonna do in the future so, like I said be excited for the things to come.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Kilgore Lady Rangers’ new head women’s basketball coach has strong East Texas background
Kilgore Lady Rangers’ new head women’s basketball coach has strong East Texas background
Ray Scott.
B.A.S.S., Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies at age 88
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne drives with the ball during the second half...
Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed
Veronica Williams and her son, San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams.
Pro players celebrate their moms at Longview football camp