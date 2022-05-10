Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fundraiser provides Tyler police K9 with body armor

Dino
Dino(Tyler Police Department)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department’s K9 Dino will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

The body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is valued at $1,744-$2,283. A donation of $960 sponsors one vest, according to Vested Interest in K9s.

Robin Sawyers of Bed Bath n’Bonz, Inc. hosted a fundraiser to purchase the vest.

Dino’s armor will be customized with embroidery that reads “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. 

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Darius Reggie
Third suspect in catalytic converter theft booked into Smith County Jail
Darius Reggie
Third suspect in catalytic converter theft booked into Smith County Jail
Bullard police arrest woman accused of stealing from youth nonprofit
Ray Scott.
B.A.S.S., Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies at age 88
Daniel Adams granted continuance
Goodrich man accused in Capitol riots gets continuance