Fundraiser provides Tyler police K9 with body armor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department’s K9 Dino will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

The body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is valued at $1,744-$2,283. A donation of $960 sponsors one vest, according to Vested Interest in K9s.

Robin Sawyers of Bed Bath n’Bonz, Inc. hosted a fundraiser to purchase the vest.

Dino’s armor will be customized with embroidery that reads “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

