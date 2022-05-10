Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
El Paso Customs and Border officers seize narcotics, arrest 30 fugitives

Methamphetamine in a tire.(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at El Paso area ports of entry seized various narcotics and arrested 30 fugitives.

Officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing on April 30 intercepted 57 pounds of methamphetamine from a 70-year-old man. A total of 51 bundles were discovered hidden throughout the vehicle.

Later that day, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted five pounds of methamphetamine and six pounds of heroin from a 30-year-old male U.S. citizen. Following a CBP canine alert and non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle, CBP Officers discovered a total of eight bundles hidden within the vehicle.

CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing May 2 intercepted 26 pounds of cocaine from a 19-year-old man. Following a CBP canine alert and non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle, CBP Officers discovered ten bundles hidden within the vehicle.

Officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing May 3 intercepted 0.28 pounds of fentanyl from an individual via pedestrian. The fentanyl was discovered hidden in the groin area of the individual.

On May 5, CBP officers working at the Port of Presidio on May 5 intercepted three pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed inside a bottle of liquor.

Later that day, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 12 pounds of cocaine from an 18-year-old man. Following a CBP canine alert and non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered four bundles hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP, and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

On May 6, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing May 6 intercepted 95 pounds of marijuana from a woman, 37. Following a CBP canine alert CBP officers discovered 85 bundles hidden in the engine area.

CBP officers also arrested 30 fugitives e for possession of heroin, dangerous drugs, assault, hit and run, fraud and injury to an elderly.

Subjects arrested by officers were turned over to local and federal authorities to face charges.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

