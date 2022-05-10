Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Dutch Bros. Coffee planning 3 Tyler locations, 1 Longview location

Dutch Bros is expanding to Tyler and Longview.
Dutch Bros is expanding to Tyler and Longview.(Dutch Bros)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler and Longview will both have new places to get a caffeine fix in the coming months.

According to Dutch Bros. Coffee spokesperson Rilynn Davis, the Oregon-based company is planning three stores for Tyler, and at least one for Longview.

The Tyler stores will be at 2157 West Grande, Broadway Avenue, as well as Troup and Loop 323. Davis previously said that they hope to open the West Grande location by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

The Longview location will be at 301 E. Loop 281. Davis says they hope to open this location by early 2023.

Dutch Bros. started in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon. Today there are locations in 11 different states.

Previous story: Dutch Bros. Coffee expanding to Tyler

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Here’s a refreshing dessert you can make without any baking necessary: light, fluffy cheesecake...
Margarita cheesecake bars by Mama Steph
This salad has so much flavor and the nutritional content is through the roof.
Citrus-avocado salad with fresh orange-lime dressing by Mama Steph
Lemon Impossible Pie by Mama Steph
Lemon impossible pie by Mama Steph
An easy and delicious one-pan dinner idea!
Lemon chicken and green beans in garlic-cream sauce