Dutch Bros. Coffee planning 3 Tyler locations, 1 Longview location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler and Longview will both have new places to get a caffeine fix in the coming months.

According to Dutch Bros. Coffee spokesperson Rilynn Davis, the Oregon-based company is planning three stores for Tyler, and at least one for Longview.

The Tyler stores will be at 2157 West Grande, Broadway Avenue, as well as Troup and Loop 323. Davis previously said that they hope to open the West Grande location by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

The Longview location will be at 301 E. Loop 281. Davis says they hope to open this location by early 2023.

Dutch Bros. started in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon. Today there are locations in 11 different states.

Previous story: Dutch Bros. Coffee expanding to Tyler

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.