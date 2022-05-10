Dallas mayor believes city should be home to 2nd NFL team

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he would like to see Dallas versus Dallas in the Super Bowl one day and is pitching the idea of South Dallas becoming home to an NFL team from the American Football Conference.

The Dallas Cowboys, who play in Arlington and are headquartered in Frisco, play in the league’s National Football Conference.

“We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas. It would never want for a fan base or attendance or support from the City of Dallas. Who wouldn’t want to see a Dallas versus Dallas Super Bowl…in the City of Dallas?” Johnson asked on Twitter.

Johnson tweeted his comments in response to a tweet from the NFL on CBS Twitter account. The network asked its followers, “If the NFL announced a new expansion team, what city do you think most deserves it?”

“The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 NFL teams better than LA or NY,” Mayor Johnson tweeted.

