Cause of death determined for man killed in hostage standoff with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The state attorney general’s office released the cause and manner of death of a Whitehouse man killed during a hostage standoff with law enforcement in April.

According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Coe, 44, of Whitehouse, kidnapped a 27-year-old Jacksonville woman before holding her against her will in his residence on April 9.

The manner of death was determined as homicide which includes justifiable, the cause of death was by law enforcement with a rifle/shotgun.

The report summary said “negotiators continually attempted to get Coe to release the hostages. Those efforts failed, and at approximately 10:20 p.m., the SWAT Team entered the trailer to rescue the hostages. As the officers entered, Coe pointed a weapon at them. In response, a SWAT officer fired at Coe. Coe was later pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Texas Rangers conducted the investigation. Charges were filed against Coe for aggravated kidnapping, parole violation, and dangerous drugs according to the report.

