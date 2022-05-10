Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bullard police arrest woman accused of stealing from youth nonprofit

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard woman was arrested on Friday after an investigation allegedly showed she had stolen funds from a local nonprofit organization.

Misty Adair, 46, was the account manager for Youth For Agriculture, a 501(c)(3) organization. According to a report by the Bullard Police Department, they had been alerted to “improprieties” with the organization’s financial accounts. An investigation into Youth For Agriculture’s transaction and account history then allegedly presented enough evidence to merit Adair’s arrest on charges of misapplication of fiduciary property and theft.

Adair was arrested on Friday but has since been released on a combined $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Darius Reggie
Third suspect in catalytic converter theft booked into Smith County Jail
Darius Reggie
Third suspect in catalytic converter theft booked into Smith County Jail
Bullard police arrest woman accused of stealing from youth nonprofit
Ray Scott.
B.A.S.S., Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies at age 88
Daniel Adams granted continuance
Goodrich man accused in Capitol riots gets continuance