Bullard police arrest woman accused of stealing from youth nonprofit

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard woman was arrested on Friday after an investigation allegedly showed she had stolen funds from a local nonprofit organization.

Misty Adair, 46, was the account manager for Youth For Agriculture, a 501(c)(3) organization. According to a report by the Bullard Police Department, they had been alerted to “improprieties” with the organization’s financial accounts. An investigation into Youth For Agriculture’s transaction and account history then allegedly presented enough evidence to merit Adair’s arrest on charges of misapplication of fiduciary property and theft.

Adair was arrested on Friday but has since been released on a combined $60,000 bond.

