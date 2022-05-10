Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bill Gates say he has COVID, experiencing mild symptoms

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of the Microsoft...
Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of the Microsoft Corporation, arrives for a meeting in Berlin. Microsoft executives in 2008 warned Gates to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female employee but dropped the matter after he told them he would stop, the company revealed Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said Tuesday he will isolate until he is again healthy.

Gates wrote that he’s fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries.

The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Fritz In Top 5
Man Running 76 Marathons
Man runs 76 marathons in 76 days to raise patriotism awareness
Monkey On The Loose
Spring Cleaning Sale
Spring Cleaning Sale
FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Workers at a Target store in Virginia file for union vote