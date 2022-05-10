Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ArkLaTex church’s roof collapses

Neighbors recall what they heard when cave-in occurred
The roof of a church in Nash, Texas, collapsed May 9, 2022. No injuries were reported.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASH, Texas (KSLA) — The roof of an ArkLaTex church caved in.

The roof collapse happened the evening of Monday, May 9 at Greater Shiloh Church of God in Christ in the 200 block of Clark Street in Nash, Texas.

No one was injured.

And first responders had no idea why the roof collapsed.

Neighbors said it sounded like an explosion.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

