TJC basketball coach headed for NJCAA Hall of Fame
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJC basketball coach Mike Marquis is set to be inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame, a journey that didn’t begin overnight.
Marquis talked with KLTV’s Michael Coleman about his decades-long career with Tyler Junior College and said he feels blessed to have had the chance to do the work he’s done and to work for a school like TJC.
