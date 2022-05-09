Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC basketball coach headed for NJCAA Hall of Fame

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJC basketball coach Mike Marquis is set to be inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame, a journey that didn’t begin overnight.

Marquis talked with KLTV’s Michael Coleman about his decades-long career with Tyler Junior College and said he feels blessed to have had the chance to do the work he’s done and to work for a school like TJC.

