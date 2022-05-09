Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas voters approve measures aiming to lower property taxes

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas voters have approved two amendments to the state’s constitution that aim to give modest breaks to homeowners on property taxes.

About 85% of voters in Saturday’s election supported Proposition 2, which raises the amount of a home’s value that’s exempt from school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, said the change will save the average homeowner about $175 a year.

About 87% of voters supported Proposition 1, which extends the Legislature’s 2019 cuts on school property tax rates to homeowners who are disabled or 65 and older.

The rates for those homeowners are frozen. So with the new measure, they’ll benefit from those cuts, and then their taxes will be “refrozen,” Bettencourt said.

