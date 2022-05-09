Pro players celebrate their moms at Longview football camp

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trent Williams, the all-pro offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, hosted a camp at his Longview alma mater. He and two other Lobos were on hand as they paid tribute to mom for Mother’s day.

JaMychal Hasty, running back for the 49ers, spoke lovingly of his mother and how important her support was to him.

“Very impactful very supportive, sacrifice it and I have to take me to camps growing up, get me to practice, whenever I needed you know she pretty much provided for me. Her my pops just a big thank you to there a big shout out just blessed me with the opportunity,” Hasty said.

Travin Howard, linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, talked about how his mom has always been one of his biggest fans.

“She was every right she was always at my games she was the loudest one there like people in longer they know my mama. You gonna know my name by the end of the game,” Howard said. “In the summertime she knew how bad I wanted it; she knew I had to work for it should have me up here right here running hills while she’s running around the track what not. Just have me working out constantly staying in sport you know always been there for me you know.”

Veronica Williams, Trent Williams’ mother, talked about watching her son grow up.

“He played Little League a year before he was supposed to play, so the first year he played Little League I got to watch him watch the cheerleaders,. And then he always wanted to tackle the people, he didn’t want to, and he did not want to play center. I think he was going to quit if they made him play center,” she said. “We’re just watching him progress from hurry up Trent let’s go up to now he gets up at 2 o’clock in the morning and going on his own will.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.