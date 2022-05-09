Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Pro players celebrate their moms at Longview football camp

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trent Williams, the all-pro offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, hosted a camp at his Longview alma mater. He and two other Lobos were on hand as they paid tribute to mom for Mother’s day.

JaMychal Hasty, running back for the 49ers, spoke lovingly of his mother and how important her support was to him.

“Very impactful very supportive, sacrifice it and I have to take me to camps growing up, get me to practice, whenever I needed you know she pretty much provided for me. Her my pops just a big thank you to there a big shout out just blessed me with the opportunity,” Hasty said.

Travin Howard, linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, talked about how his mom has always been one of his biggest fans.

“She was every right she was always at my games she was the loudest one there like people in longer they know my mama. You gonna know my name by the end of the game,” Howard said. “In the summertime she knew how bad I wanted it; she knew I had to work for it should have me up here right here running hills while she’s running around the track what not. Just have me working out constantly staying in sport you know always been there for me you know.”

Veronica Williams, Trent Williams’ mother, talked about watching her son grow up.

“He played Little League a year before he was supposed to play, so the first year he played Little League I got to watch him watch the cheerleaders,. And then he always wanted to tackle the people, he didn’t want to, and he did not want to play center. I think he was going to quit if they made him play center,” she said. “We’re just watching him progress from hurry up Trent let’s go up to now he gets up at 2 o’clock in the morning and going on his own will.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Veronica Williams and her son, San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams.
Pro players celebrate their moms at Longview football camp
MARQUIS HALL OF FAME
TJC basketball coach headed for NJCAA Hall of Fame
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the...
80-1 long-shot Rich Strike crosses finish line first in Kentucky Derby
A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug...
Brittney Griner detained in Russia as Mercury opens season