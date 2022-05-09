Power of Prayer: Barbara’s Bible brings closure to family

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For many, Mother’s Day is about cherished memories. This year, an East Texas woman is holding on to her belief that a mother’s relationship with her child is eternal.

Tyler resident Joyce Evans says motherhood is a gift.

“I don’t understand how people can’t look at their kids and not realize what a blessing they are and realize that God gave them that blessing.”

She’s never stopped giving thanks for her three girls.

“If I showed them the love of God and the faith that I have, then they’re going to pick up on that.”

Still, Evans says some take their own path in life, recalling memories of her late daughter Barbara.

“She’s not perfection. But, how many are? I could never stop loving one of my kids. God gave her to me.”

Barbara’s passing in 2011 left her mother with many questions about her teenage years and adulthood, including whether she had a relationship with her creator.

Joyce Evans keeps this childhood photo of her daughter Barbara in the Bible she says was the answer to her prayers. Barbara died in 2011. (Source: Lane Luckie/KLTV staff)

“It’s when we wonder, if they are saved, that we’re going to see them. “You know, when we get there,” Evans said.

After years of praying about Barbara’s salvation, Joyce says she finally got her sign in 2019.

In the lobby of her senior living center, a book was left behind in a chair. As someone pointed out the well-worn leather bound bible, she says she picked it up and opened the cover to look for any identifying information.

“I turned the page over and I saw this page,” Evans said. “And it excited me so, that I couldn’t get up for a minute.”

This well-worn Bible was a gift to Barbara from her Vacation Bible School teacher, according to her mother, Joyce Evans. (Source: Lane Luckie/KLTV staff)

Written lightly in pencil, the Bible is inscribed with Barbara’s name and the address of their former home.

“They didn’t know where it come from or how it got there. I do. God put it there as an answer to my prayer,” Evans said.

It turns out, the Bible had been a gift from a Vacation Bible School teacher. Inside the back cover, in Barbara’s handwriting, she had jotted down several scriptures pertaining to the path to salvation.

Since its rediscovery, the Bible has brought closure and comfort to her younger sister, Teresa Aaron.

“It gives me a touchstone, I guess, for my sister. Because we weren’t really close when she passed away. And it brought, kinda brings her back to me.”

Aaron says the Bible’s journey back to their mother is nothing short of a miracle.

“That’s is the first thing I thought of when I saw it. I said, well, she is in heaven. And I do believe that now.”

They want others to be open to the power of prayer. Joyce says she feels called to share this incredible story with others, in hopes they will recognize God’s intervention in their lives.

“We have miracles every day, but we just don’t watch for them,” Evans said. “If you’ll just look around, you can see miracles done in other people’s lives all the time. It’s what God is there to show us.”

Through this all, she is reminded that the gift of faith is the greatest one that a mother can give.

“My mother was one of the most wonderful Christian women. And I just know she’d be proud of me.”

