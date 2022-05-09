Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Clear skies turning mostly cloudy overnight.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a hot day across the area, temperatures cool down into the low 70s overnight. Clear skies to begin the evening, with clouds building back in by morning. Those morning clouds will clear by the afternoon, and it’ll be a mostly sunny/partly cloudy day. For highs, we’ll again be in the low 90s, feeling like the upper 90s with the humidity. This will be the trend through the next week, morning clouds, afternoon sun, and highs in the 90s.

We may see some mild relief next weekend, with a low chance for a few showers and highs maybe only reaching the upper 80s. Even so, that would still be unseasonable for early to mid-May. Some context for you, normally our highs would be in the low 80s for this time of year. Unfortunately, it does look like after the weekend, we’ll again be dry, and highs climb back into the low and mid 90s for the following week. I should note, at this point I’m now talking about a forecast that gets into the 7-to-10-day range, and there is plenty of time for this to change. Here’s to hoping we can get some milder temperatures back in the forecast, and more rain too. Have a great evening.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 5-8-22
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 5-8-22
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 5-8-22
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
