By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Clouds have increase overnight and many places may start out with mostly cloudy skies this morning.  However, the clouds will clear by midday with mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon.  It is going to be hot and breezy today with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and south winds gusting to at least 20 mph.  Fair skies are expected overnight with partly cloudy skies tomorrow.  It will be breezy and hot again for tomorrow with temperatures back in the 90s.  Temperatures stay in the 90s all week long with quiet weather.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy every day and dry until the end of the week.  A slight chance for rain is back in the forecast starting Friday and lasting into the weekend.

