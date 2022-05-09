Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies to finish out the afternoon and clear skies for this evening. Temperatures cool down into the 80s for the evening hours, eventually dropping into the low 70s overnight. A mostly cloudy start to the day tomorrow, with sunshine returning in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s for Tuesday. The forecast for the next three to four days is pretty much a copy and paste of the last couple, morning clouds with afternoon sun and highs in the low 90s. We’ll see some changes heading into the weekend when we have a low chance for a few showers, but unfortunately nothing too impressive. While it had looked like highs may be a tad cooler on Sunday, that no longer may be the case.

With the end of the weekend, so will come the end of our rain chances with Monday looking dry. Looking ahead to the middle of next week, we could see highs make their way into the mid 90s across East Texas, well above normal for mid-May. With rain chances being slim in this forecast I did want to give some good news when it comes to the ongoing drought conditions, all three of East Texas’ climate sites (Tyler, Longview, Lufkin) are ahead on Month-to-Date Rain Totals! We will welcome anymore that we can get but it is nice to not be in a deficit. We’ll get an updated Drought Monitor on Thursday giving us a better idea on how recent rain has helped the dryness we’re experiencing.

