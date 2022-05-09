Michelle Gamboa voted as new Dist. 5 councilperson in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Voters have selected a new councilperson for District 5 on the Longview City Council.

Michelle Gamboa will be the youngest member of the council at 28 years of age when she takes office. Gamboa moved to the U.S. from Mexico when she was seven years old and graduated from Spring Hill High School and Texas A&M University.

She has been involved on numerous boards and organizations, including being a court appointed advocate for CASA and Longview Community Ministries.

“Not only am I providing representation for the youth but also women, Latinos, everyone out there. District 5 in Longview as a whole is booming. We are excited about all the people coming in from different states, different cities. I just look forward to working on those things as we see new housing come. More beautiful families moving here,” Gamboa said.

Gamboa will be sworn in on May 26. She replaces David Wright who chose not to run for reelection.

