Man accused of setting fires in, taking machete to historic Tyler building

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of setting multiple fires inside an historic building in downtown Tyler had an unusual method of attempted escape.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said Byron Orcallana, 21, of Tyler was arrested early Saturday morning after setting two small fires on two different floors of the Fair Foundation Building near the downtown Tyler square. The fires did a minimal amount of damage in a small area to some clothes and carpeting.

However, Findley said Orcallana caught the attention of emergency responders at ground level when he attempted to hack his way out of the building using a machete. Viewing the front of the structure from Broadway Ave., it is apparent that a portion of the building facade has been ripped off from the frame.

After officers questioned Orcallana, Findley said he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Smith County Jail on a count of arson reckless damage and burglary of a building, both with a $100,000 bond.

The man caught the attention of emergency responders at ground level when he attempted to hack his way out of the building using a machete.(KLTV/KTRE)

