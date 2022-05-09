Livingston man appointed to Housing And Health Services Coordination Council

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Livingston resident Kenneth Darden to the Housing and Health Services Coordination Council. The council works to increase state efforts to offer service-enriched housing through increased interagency coordination. Darden was nominated alongside three other Texans. Darden is Senior Pastor for Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. He is the founder of several ministries and non-profit organizations, including Sick & Shut In Ministry, A.B.C. Abundantly Blessed Child Care, and Abundant Light of Livingston job training and placement.

Others appointed to the council include the following:

Joycesarah McCabe of Purmela is Chief Nursing Officer at Goodall-Witcher Healthcare. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a former member of the American Nurses Association and the Texas Nurses Association. Additionally, she is a volunteer at New Covenant Church in Lampasas. McCabe received an Associate of Science in Registered Nursing from Northern Oklahoma College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University.

Diana Delaunay of Arroyo City is Senior Branch Sales Officer for Texas Regional Bank. She is a member of the Tip of Texas Family Outreach Board of Directors and the Rotary Club of Historic Brownsville and a volunteer financial literacy instructor for Brownsville Independent School District Adult Continuing Education. Previously, she served as president of Brownsville Crime Stoppers and director of Brownsville Chamber of Commerce. Delaunay is a graduate of Brownsville Leadership Class XIX.

Jennifer Gonzalez, Ph.D. of Dallas is the Vice President of Population Health at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute for Texas and serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor of Epidemiology at The University of Texas School of Public Health. She maintains an active research portfolio with the goal of improving the health of disadvantaged adults, including homeless adults and those that come into contact with the criminal justice system. Gonzalez received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Sociology from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Epidemiology from the University of Florida. She completed a post-doctoral fellowship in psychiatric epidemiology at the University of Florida.

