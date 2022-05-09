Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lindale parents say man tried to lure kids away from home

David Blaylock
David Blaylock(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police on Sunday arrested a man accused of trying to lure small children away from their home.

According to Captain Brent Chambers, David Nathanael Blaylock, 44, of Lindale, was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly talking to two small children and attempting to lure them away from their home. Chambers said the children, ages 4 and 6, gave a testimony that matched that of their parents, which stated that Blaylock approached the children outside of their home and asked the children to go with him. The parents said when they heard Blaylock, they then chased him off.

Chambers said officers were able to easily locate, question and arrest Blaylock who was taken into custody without incident. Chambers said that Blaylock did not at any point touch the children, as that would have resulted in a different charge. Currently, Blaylock is in the Smith County Jail on a charge of enticing a child away from a custodian. His bond has been set at $500.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Temporary Cavender's location.
Cavender’s temporarily moving Tyler location to old Stein Mart building
Cavender’s temporarily moving Tyler location to old Stein Mart building
Cavender’s temporarily moving Tyler location to old Stein Mart building
Refugees from the city of Mariupol in Ukraine were welcomed in and prayed over at Rose Heights...
Ukrainian refugee families welcomed and prayed for during Tyler church service
WATCH: Tyler's Fritz Hager III performs original song 'The Ocean' on American Idol
WATCH: Tyler's Fritz Hager III performs original song 'The Ocean' on American Idol