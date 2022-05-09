Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cavender’s temporarily moving Tyler location to old Stein Mart building

Clay Cavender said they will be moving to the old Stein Mart location at 2125 S. Broadway Ave.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to remodel it into its “flagship store,” Cavender’s is temporarily moving locations in Tyler.

Clay Cavender said they will be moving to the old Stein Mart location at 2125 S. Broadway Ave. He said they are doing a complete remodel to the Tyler loop location and hope to be back in the original location by Thanksgiving.

“We’re remodeling everything, top to bottom,” Cavender said. “There’s been a dire need for it for many years. We want to make this our flagship store.”

The first Cavender’s store was opened in 1977. Today, there are 95 locations dotted around the south.

Cavender said they will move out of the loop location on Sunday. The new location will be closed Monday and open Tuesday.

Cavender said things are going well for the family-owned western wear business.

“Last year was a record year for us,” he said. “Business is still really healthy.”

