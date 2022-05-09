Anonymous donor pays off student debt for Wiley College Class of ‘22
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Over 100 students graduating from Wiley College were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances.
Congratulations 2022 Graduates, YOU ARE DEBT FREE!— Wiley College (@WileyCollege) May 7, 2022
Go Forth Inspired, glorious deeds to do. 🥹🙌🏾#wileygrad22 #wileycollege #hbcu #hbcugrad #hbcupride #goforthinspired pic.twitter.com/a0zHUDTFc4
The estimated total donated to cover the balance was about $300,000.
Wiley College President Herman Felton made the announcement Saturday.
