Anonymous donor pays off student debt for Wiley College Class of ‘22

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Over 100 students graduating from Wiley College were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances.

The estimated total donated to cover the balance was about $300,000.

Wiley College President Herman Felton made the announcement Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

