3 people displaced after house fire in Arp

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were displaced after a home caught fire in Arp Monday.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Malone, the fire happened at a home in the 300 block of South Main Street in Arp.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but the three occupants of the home were displaced.

Malone said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

