Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

3 people displaced after house fire in Arp

No injuries were reported in the fire, but the three occupants of the home were displaced.
By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were displaced after a home caught fire in Arp Monday.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Malone, the fire happened at a home in the 300 block of South Main Street in Arp.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but the three occupants of the home were displaced.

Malone said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Longview Fire Captain Kolby Beckham
Longview fire captain grateful passing of bond to support firefighters ‘past, present and future’
Longview fire captain grateful passing of bond to support firefighters ‘past, present and future’
Longview fire captain grateful passing of bond to support firefighters ‘past, present and future’
3 people displaced after house fire in Arp
3 people displaced after house fire in Arp
Anonymous donor pays off student debt for Wiley College Class of ‘22