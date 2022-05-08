Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies to start the day today, with mostly sunny/sunny skies this afternoon. There is a very slim chance for a shower or a few sprinkles today. Again, the chance is very slim, but worth mentioning as I know many will be out gathering for Mother’s Day today. Temperatures today warm up into the low and mid 90s, and we may end up tying or breaking record high temperatures for this date. For reference, our normal highs this time of year are in the low 80s! This heat will stick around for the coming week, with records in play nearly every day until next weekend. That is when our next chance for rain arrives in East Texas, as well as a mild cool down.

By next Sunday, it is looking like our highs *may* cool down into the upper 80s. Also worth mentioning, with these hot temperatures today and this week, add in the humidity, the ‘Feels Like’ temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Please be mindful of this and make sure you’re staying hydrated. It’s probably a good time to break out the sunscreen too, if you haven’t already. Today’s peak UV Index will be a 10, or ‘Very High’. Have a great Sunday and Mother’s Day.

