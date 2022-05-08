Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple people injured in 1-vehicle wreck on westbound side of I-20 in Van area

Source: City of Van Fire Department Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck on the westbound side of Interstate 20 in Van sent several people to the hospital and caused a traffic backup for a short period Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on the City of Van Facebook page, the one-vehicle crash occurred near Mile Marker 537 at about 1:44 p.m. Sunday. From the photos, it looks as though the vehicle, a black passenger car, struck a concrete barrier.

The car’s occupants were transported to a local hospital for evaluation of their injuries, the Facebook post stated.

Initially, the westbound side of I-20 in that area was completely shut down, but one lane was opened up later, the Facebook post stated.

Van police officers, Van firefighters, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash.

An update to the post stated, “All units clear at 2:43 p.m.”

Source: City of Van Fire Department Facebook page
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

