Anonymous donor pays off student balances for Wiley College’s class of 2022

Wiley College
Wiley College(Christian Piekos)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Wiley College’s class of 2022 graduated on Saturday, May 7. Not only did they receive their degrees, but their balances were paid off by an anonymous donor.

The students were told the surprise announcement by Wiley President and CEO Herman J. Felton. Jr. J.D., Ph.D.

Over the past years, the college has reduced tuition. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and personal circumstances, some students still have balances left over. The cleared balances were a welcome surprise for both parents and students.

“Our commitment to our students goes beyond their time while they are enrolled. We are constantly communicating with donors to assist students in these ways so that they can begin their after-college experience with less debt. We are grateful for this anonymous donor who will assist the students in paying off their balances to Wiley College and help us achieve institutional goals of graduating our students with little to no debt,” said Felton.

The estimated total balances owed by the class of 2022 was $300,000.

