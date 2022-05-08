Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 people die in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 31 East in Smith County

By Gary Bass
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 East in Smith County Friday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred about 12 miles east of Tyler at about 8:45 p.m. Friday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Angelina H. Coward, 55, of Tyler, was driving a 2007 Nissan van west on SH 31 when she pulled over and tried to make a U-turn. She pulled out in front of a 2012 Volvo XC6 driven by Kim Powell, 64, of Tyler, the press release stated.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Meredith pronounced Coward and her passenger, Nanette H. Harris, 79, of Tyler, dead at the scene.

EMS personnel took Powell to UT Health East Texas Hospital in Tyler for treatment of her injuries.

