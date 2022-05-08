Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 dead, 1 injured in fatal crash in Smith County

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating fatal car crash in Smith County killed 2...
By Victoria Lara
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Smith County, leaving two dead and one other injured.

According to DPS, the crash happened Friday night around 8:45 PM about twelve miles east of Tyler on highway 31.

The preliminary investigation indicates 55-year-old Angela H. Coward, of Tyler, was driving westbound on SH 31 when she pulled over onto the shoulder to make a U-turn. The preliminary report went on to say Coward pulled out in front of Nanette H. Harris, 79, of Tyler who was also traveling west on SH 31. The two vehicles collided -- Judge James Meredith pronounced both women dead at the scene.

Another woman, Kim Powell, 64, of Tyler is reported to be hospitalized this morning in stable condition. This crash is currently under DPS investigation.

