Longview police looking for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department is looking for information regarding a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

On Thursday, May 5 at about 11:15 p.m., Longview police officers responded to the 1000 block of McCann Road where a hit and run had occurred. When they arrived, officers found a female in the roadway. She had been struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on McCann Rd.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses have told police the suspect vehicle was a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with a toolbox in the truck bed. The truck possibly has damage to its front. It was last seen traveling southbound on McCann Rd.

At this time, the victim’s name is not being released by police.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

