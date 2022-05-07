Jasper County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 74-year-old man with dementia symptoms

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-man who was last seen on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, people who know Everette Marion Long, of Jasper, say he has possible signs of dementia. He left his home at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and arrived at the Community Bank of Texas at 2 p.m. that day.

Long then asked for directions to the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Jasper, but he never arrived there, the Facebook post stated.

Long is 5-feet-11 inches tall and 235 pounds, and he has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, black pants, and a blue shirt, the Facebook post stated.

When he left the Community Bank of Texas, he was driving a white 2001 Chevrolet three-quarter-ton pickup with the license plate BRZ-0152.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Everette Long, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 4090384-5417,” the Facebook post stated.

