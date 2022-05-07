Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas game wardens warn lake, waterway visitors of heat dangers

The heat is on! As we move into the late spring and early summer months, game wardens on East Texas waterways are already warning about heat danger.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The heat is on! As we move into the late spring and early summer months, game wardens on East Texas waterways are already warning about heat danger.

Sunscreen, hydration, and water safety are advised.

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s with a heat index in the 100s Saturday, Game Warden Todd Long of Gregg County said lake and waterway visitors should take care to remain hydrated and protect their skin by wearing sunscreen.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

East Texas game wardens warn lake, waterway visitors of heat dangers
Mickey Gilley poses with the triple crown award on the red carpet at the 50th annual Academy of...
Country music icon Mickey Gilley dies at age 86
Proud of East Texas: Mickey Gilley
MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Burke community in Angelina County once had 1-room schoolhouse - clipped...
MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Burke community in Angelina County once had 1-room schoolhouse