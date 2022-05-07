East Texas game wardens warn lake, waterway visitors of heat dangers

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The heat is on! As we move into the late spring and early summer months, game wardens on East Texas waterways are already warning about heat danger.

Sunscreen, hydration, and water safety are advised.

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s with a heat index in the 100s Saturday, Game Warden Todd Long of Gregg County said lake and waterway visitors should take care to remain hydrated and protect their skin by wearing sunscreen.

