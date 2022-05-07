Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Center police arrest 22-year-man after shooting incident at park

Reggie Daniels (Source: Shelby County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Center Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man late Tuesday night in connection with a shooting incident at Port a Cool Park that left one person injured.

Reggie Lamar Daniels, of Center, is still being held in the Shelby County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

According to a press release, Center police officers responded to a 911 call about a person that had been shot at Port a Cool Park at about 11:58 p.m. Tuesday. When the officers got to the scene, they spotted a vehicle trying to leave the area and detained the driver.

A short time later, the CPD officers were approached by another person who asked them to help his friend who had been shot, the press release stated.

“Officers observed the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound,” the press release stated.

Allied EMS personnel transported the victim to Shelby ER. The man, who was later identified as 22-year-old Tremaine Jones, was later airlifted to LSU Hospital in Shreveport.

Another individual found at the scene was interviewed and released a short time later, the press release stated.

