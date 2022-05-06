Whispering Pines RV Park damaged, but no major injuries

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At Whispering Pines RV Park north of Mt. Enterprise on Highway 259, several RVs and mobile homes were severely damaged. The storm hit around 3 p.m. Those that sustained the most damage were unoccupied at the time.

The Whispering Pines sign was blown to the ground, debris strewn across the field behind it. Just beyond that a food trailer was upside down, a mass of twisted debris.

Though most residents were at work, Ann Powers was at home when the storm hit.

“It was raining and then the wind picked up. I was on my porch and straight across I saw the tornado form out the bottom. There was no warning, no sound. Next thing I know, my cabin shook. And my daughter’s RV came over and then it was over,” Powers said.

She said it felt like it lasted only seconds.

“My cabin’s only 250 feet. I got two windows. I had three babies, me and my daughter in there. And we were on top of them and we only felt the shake. That was it,” Powers said.

When the shaking stopped, she went outside.

“I started to check on the neighbors, make sure they’re all right because my cabin survived but everything else around here was lost,” Powers said.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez was on scene a short time later.

“As you can see from the damage, several RVs turned over on their side, some knocked off their blocks. They’re now unlivable,” Valdez said.

Near the front entrance a mobile home and a portable building were blown over. Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder says although damage here was substantial, it could have been worse.

“Nobody wants a tornado, but when one goes through a low populated area, it gives us a little bit of relief as opposed to going through one of our cities in the county,” Linder said

Linder says the Red Cross is helping residents get free hotel rooms if they need them.

There were no injuries reported at Whispering Pines. Authorities say on Friday they will be surveying damage with the National Weather Service.

