Tyler parking lot donuts leads to sting operation, multiple arrests

By Willie Downs and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Every year, when it warms up, a large number of teenagers gather together in various parking lots around Tyler to show off their trucks and do donuts. Many concerned people and businesses have reported the group of vehicles causing mischief.

One man who works at Sprouts with his wife, who chose to remain anonymous, said the trucks circled his wife last week as she was leaving work, and was concerned for her safety.

Thursday night, police set up a sting operation where police officers were staged at Sprouts off of Loop 323 and Hwy 69. They arrested three people for reckless driving, two people on drug possession and gave out numerous tickets.

However, once the police presence was known, a large portion of the group left and went to the parking lot of Grand Slam, then Dirt Cheap, before finishing off at Whataburger on West Gentry.

